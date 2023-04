The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced the agreement with Poland on a new defense package.

He said this during a press conference in Warsaw with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday.

"A new defense package, which protects the freedom and independence of not only Ukraine, Poland, Europe, the whole world, which is very necessary for our soldiers right now, has been agreed. It is very important that those who are currently in the trenches in the east, where it is hot, in the south of Ukraine, knew that here, in Warsaw, we agreed on something that would give Ukraine and each and every one of our soldiers more strength. We really need this strength now," Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized that it is not only about support, but also about cooperation. In particular, in the form of procurement, which will strengthen the defense potential of both Ukraine and Poland.

In addition, Zelenskyy announced what the new military aid package for Ukraine from Poland includes.

"Today we are signing a document on the supply of Polish Rosomak wheeled armored personnel carriers, Rak self-propelled mortars, air defense systems, in particular, very effective, as the Prime Minister said, Piorun, MiGs and other weapons that we need so much," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine noted that the creation of joint enterprises for the production of weapons and ammunition was also discussed.

"Despite everything, the defense-industrial complex of our countries will work effectively. There are very substantive agreements," he noted.

Zelenskyy also added: "There is an obvious Polish leadership in the tank coalition. And Polish tanks are already on the battlefield in Ukraine."

Later, the President's Office reported that Zelenskyy and Morawiecki had signed a letter of intent to cooperate on the supply of defense equipment.

"The purpose of signing the Letter is to ensure constant support and strengthening of the defense capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the acquisition by Ukraine of Polish defense equipment, in particular Rosomak wheeled armored personnel carriers, Rak self-propelled mortars and missiles for portable air defense systems Piorun," the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 5, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on an official visit to Poland. This is Zelenskyy's first official visit to Warsaw during the full-scale war.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that in the future there will be no borders between the peoples of Ukraine and Poland: political, economic and historical, but for this Ukraine needs to win.