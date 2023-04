Ukrnafta to drill at least 3 new wells in 2023

The largest oil-producing company Ukrnafta plans to drill at least three new wells in 2023.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The plans for this year include the drilling of three new wells, as well as drilling of side shafts in three more wells... This is the basic drilling plan, the minimum we set for ourselves. There will be shallow wells of 1,100 - 2,200 m, all inclined. Moreover, we are planning to conduct seismic and, based on the results; we may drill another well," Ukrnafta director Serhii Koretskyi told Expro in an interview.

Also, for the current year, Ukrnafta has planned to conduct 14 hydraulic fracturing operations and three more operations on injection wells.

Since the beginning of the year, two fracturing operations have already been carried out, including - on an injection well using the unique Fly Ash Frac technology using fly ash, which is waste from Ukrainian TPP operations. This technology makes it possible to reduce the cost of the operation by at least three times compared to traditional proppants, - said Koretskyi.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta plans to increase oil production by 6% to 1.45 million tons in 2023 compared to 2022.

In 2022, Ukrnafta reduced oil production by 8.6% to 1.37 million tons compared to 2021.

Previously, the shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, ZTR, and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into state property during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.