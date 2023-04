Fight for Bakhmut goes on. Special Operations Forces show in hottest spot of Ukraine

The work of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) showed part of the work of their fighters in Bakhmut.

The corresponding video was published on the SOF's Facebook page.

"The footage shows only a small part of the work of our fighters in the city itself, which can be shown to the public. The fight for the city continues!" the post reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers continued to litter the Bakhmut direction with the bodies of their dead. SOF showed footage of the destruction of the assault group of invaders.

During the night practice of combat missions by snipers of the SOF, our soldiers recorded the movement of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance group. SOF operators decided to inflict damage on the Russian occupiers trying to move gradually towards Ukrainian positions. During that training, SOF snipers eliminated seven Russians with well-aimed shots, and three more were wounded.

Earlier, the SOF showed how snipers work in the Bakhmut direction.

In addition, the SOF destroyed another "party of occupiers" near Donetsk. The press service of the SOF notes that the enemy was not saved from destruction by firepower, such as MANPADS IGLA, two types of ATGMs (Cornet and Fagot), drone guns, and LNG.