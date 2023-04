The enemy continues to focus on offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka directions. Over 60 enemy attacks were repelled the previous day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The settlements of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

Last day, the enemy carried out three missiles and 29 airstrikes, and 51 attacks using MLRSes.

Besides, the enemy shelled the settlements of Turiya, Leonivka, and Pecheniuha in the Chernihiv Region; Seredyna-Buda, Stukalivka, Bezsalivka, and Volfyne in the Sumy Region, and Odnorobivka, Udy, Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Lyptsi, Neskuchne, Ohirtseve, Zybyne, and Bochkove in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy hit the settlements of Topoli, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Kupiyansk, Kucherivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region, and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Nevske and Serebrianske Forestry areas. Makiyivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Terny, Zarichne, Torske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region were hit by the enemy artillery.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is trying to take complete control of the city of Bakhmut and continues to storm it.

Also, during the past day, the enemy carried out subsequent unsuccessful actions in the area of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske settlements. Units in the defense force repulsed about 20 enemy attacks on the indicated section in the front. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy shelling, particularly Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novodmytrivka, Bila Hora, Kleban-Byk, Toretsk, and Shumy in the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka and Marinka directions, the enemy failed in offensive operations in the districts of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region. The enemy made over 25 unsuccessful attacks near Mariyinka alone. At the same time, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Avdiyivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Pobieda came under enemy fire.

During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction. Unmanned aerial vehicles were actively used to adjust artillery fire. It shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is building up defensive lines and positions regarding fortification. Fired more than 35 settlements. Among them are Vremivka and Novopil of the Donetsk Region; Malynivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novopavlivka, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Novoberyslav, Kozatske, Mykolayivka, Lviv, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Stepanivka, and Chornobayivka in the Kherson Region.

Over the past day, AFU aviation made 17 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment in the occupiers.

At the same time, the AFU destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, two Orlan, and Supercam UAVs. Missile forces and artillery units hit two control points, three warehouses of military supplies, three positions of anti-aircraft defense equipment, and four radio-electronic warfare stations in the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to data on the morning of April 5, the Ukrainian military eliminated 550 Russian soldiers per day; the total number of losses in the Russian army since the beginning Aof the invasion is 176,240 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed two tanks, six armored vehicles, and six UAVs.