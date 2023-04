The Avenger short-range surface-to-air missile system (SAM) already protects the airspace of Ukraine in the north.

The commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naiev announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The protection of the airspace of the Northern Operating Area is strengthened by weapons provided from NATO member states. The Avenger anti-aircraft missile system is already on combat duty," he wrote.

Naiev said that the crew of the system was trained in Germany.

The system is designed to shoot down cruise missiles and strike-type drones.

He thanked the partners for their effective help.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the United States announced a new USD 2.5 billion military assistance package to Ukraine, in particular, this package included 8 Avenger air defense systems.