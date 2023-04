Employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) raided the leadership of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by interlocutors in the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO).

Searches were carried out at the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and his deputy Vita Kovalska.

Investigative actions took place as part of the investigation of criminal proceedings into the possible theft of humanitarian aid (part 5 of article 191 of the Criminal Code).

During the investigative actions, no one was detained.

The NACB and the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration confirmed the searches.

"In response to media inquiries, we inform that the NACB detectives under the procedural leadership of the SACPO prosecutors carry out investigative actions (searches) in the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration. Investigative actions are authorized and carried out in accordance with the current legislation," the NACB said.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration noted on a Facebook page that today the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is conducting searches in some structural units of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, in particular, at the leadership of the office and in the Department of Agro-Industrial Development.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration stated that, for its part, it cooperates with the NACB as fully as possible and contributes to its work, providing detectives with all the requested documents and the necessary information.

Subsequently, Syniehubov’s deputy Vita Kovalska confirmed the searches in her office.

"As much as possible, we contribute to the work of the NACB detectives and provide all the necessary information and comprehensive support in the investigation. It is not the first month we cooperate with the NACB and other anti-corruption bodies and help in their work. At the moment, I cannot provide more details, due to the fact that investigative actions are ongoing. I am convinced that in the near future all the circumstances and causes of the incident will be established," Kovalska said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB, the SACPO and the SSU conducted searches in the city hall of Zaporizhzhia and the Regional Military Administration in the framework of the case on the appropriation of humanitarian aid.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted searches in the office of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.