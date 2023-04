Russia Has Used Strategic Stockpiles Of Missiles To Strike Infrastructure, But Is Replenishing Reserves

Russia has used its strategic stockpile of long-range precision missiles to strike Ukraine, but continues to replenish supplies.

The spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, has announced this, Ukrainian Pravda reports.

"The enemy does not have enough precision long-range missiles. It has spent a strategic stock (Not all. Because now they will say that I stated that the missiles are all spent. No) of long-range and precision missiles, such as Kh-101 cruise missiles, Kalibr, as well as ballistic Iskander M, which the enemy has used since the beginning of the war for various purposes.

The enemy used the largest number of missiles (about 800) precisely for attacks on our infrastructure, the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine.

Thus, with some more supply, they will further accumulate (missiles. - Ed.). But it is not easy to accumulate, they used to accumulate them for years, but this is how they used them on "on transformer booths."

According to Ihnat, in this way the Russians are looking for new methods of striking: in addition to rocket artillery, S-300 are used (anti-aircraft missiles that the enemy launches on a ballistic trajectory at ground targets in front-line zones. - Ed.) and aircraft bombs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 14, Russian terrorist troops aimed a missile at a residential building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region.

On March 9, night and morning, Russia carried out a new massive rocket attack on Ukraine.

On March 10, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on March 9, the enemy fired 95 missiles from various bases at Ukraine, 34 of which the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to shoot down.