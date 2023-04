Li Xiaopeng, former Party chief and chairman of China Everbright Group has been placed under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement released. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Li is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision

China Everbright Group is a Chinese state-owned enterprise. Everbright Group was a subsidiary (55.67 percent) of Central Huijin Investment. The Ministry of Finance of China owned the rest of the stake, which Central Huijin acquired on 8 December 2014. China Everbright Group was ranked 194th in 2021 Fortune Global 500.