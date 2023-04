A Long March-4C rocket carrying the satellite Gaofen-5 02 blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province. Photo by Zheng Bin/Xinhua.

China's hyperspectral satellite for Earth observation has gone into use after completing in-orbit tests, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the primary developer of the spacecraft, announced. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The satellite, Gaofen-5 02, was launched into space on Sept. 7, 2021. Designers mounted seven payloads on it, including short-wave infrared hyperspectral cameras.

The onboard devices will monitor air, water, and land, strengthening China's environmental protection efforts to fight pollution and provide support for achieving the carbon peaking and neutrality goals, said the ministry.

The satellite can also offer high-precision, hyperspectral remote sensing data for users in other industries, such as mineral resource surveys, crop yield estimation, and climate change research.

Compared with conventional optical imaging satellites that only observe an object's shape and size, hyperspectral ones are capable of combining spectra with images and detecting various ground objects and specific components of the atmosphere.