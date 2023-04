There Will Be No Borders Between Peoples Of Ukraine And Poland In The Future - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that in the future there will be no borders between the peoples of Ukraine and Poland: political, economic and historical, but for this Ukraine needs to win. Zelenskyy wrote about this in the Telegram channel, commenting on his visit to Poland, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the future, there will be no borders between our peoples: political, economic and - what is very important - historical. But for this we still need to win. For this we need to walk side by side a little more," he wrote.

He called his meeting with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda a meeting of neighbors, allies, partners, friends.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, April 5, Zelenskyy is in Poland on an official visit.