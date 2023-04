The Russian occupiers launched several narratives with which they try to psychologically influence the decision-making of the Ukrainian command regarding the situation in the Bakhmut direction.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar.

"The enemy is unable to psychologically influence the decision-making of our command regarding the Bakhmut direction. Just as it is unable to demotivate our fighters," she assured.

At the same time, according to Maliar, the Kremlin uses two main theses for information attacks in Ukrainian society. Namely:

reports of its alleged success in various forms and types;

a message about our allegedly declassified plans and decisions on Bakhmut.

As the deputy minister noted, the analysis of these messages shows that the enemy cannot find effective narratives, so the information is more like testing of all possible options.

"Let's say, there are already about ten versions of what exactly "Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy and what decision was made," Maliar gave an example.

We will remind you that the Russians spread a fake about "methodology" for the Ukrainian media to cover the battles for Bakhmut.