In the first quarter, the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta increased the average daily oil production by 4.6% to 3,926 tons compared to 2022.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The situation is most clearly demonstrated by the indicators of daily oil production, if last year the average daily production amounted to 3,753 tons, then according to the results of the first quarter, we reached an indicator of 3,916 tons. This became possible due to the elimination of cuttings and carrying out capital repairs of wells," said in interview with the Expro publication, director of Ukrnafta Serhii Koretskyi.

He reminded that in 2022 Ukrnafta produced 1.37 million tons of oil and 1.037 billion cubic meters of gas.

"Today, the plan for 2023 is 1,447,000 tons of oil and 1,040 million cubic meters of gas. But, looking at the good work of the company, we are full of optimism and, most likely, we will revise the plans in the direction of increase," Koretskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta plans to increase oil production by 6% to 1.45 million tons in 2023 compared to 2022.

In 2022, Ukrnafta reduced oil production by 8.6% to 1.37 million tons compared to 2021.

Previously, the shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporizhtransformator and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed.