According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the court arrested two more land plots with real estate objects that were illegally owned by Oksana Marchenko. The total value of the arrested property is almost UAH 17.5 million. This is stated in the notification of the SSU.

These allotments are located in one of the prestigious tourist areas of the Lviv Region. It was there that Medvedchuk's wife organized the illegal construction of a hotel complex.

It was established that Marchenko obtained the corresponding land areas as a result of illegal acquisition of real estate.

The former head of the district department of land resources is involved in illegal activities.

During the years 2004-2010, he entered unreliable information into the reporting documentation for the issuance of state acts regarding land ownership in favor of Marchenko.

Currently, the official has already been served with suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of power or official position);

Part 2 of Article 366 (official forgery).

The case materials have been referred to the court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court arrested the shares of Dniprospetsstal, which belong to the wife of the former Member of Parliament and the godfather of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Viktor Medvedchuk.

Medvedchuk appeals the deprivation of his MP’s mandate.

According to the materials of the SSU, the court seized the property of Oksana Marchenko, who is suspected of financing Russian occupation groups. The total value of arrested assets is more than UAH 5.6 billion.