Medvedchuk Will Be Jailed, Regardless That He Is In Russia - SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declares that the former Member of Parliament, who was exchanged to Russia for Ukrainian defenders and who is accused of treason, will in any case be sentenced by a Ukrainian court.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the SBI, Tetiana Sapyan, at the briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She noted that despite the fact that Medvedchuk is in Russia after the exchange, his case of treason is being considered in a Ukrainian court and the court's verdict will be issued on it.

"Medvedchuk will be sentenced (in any case)," the spokeswoman said.

She also added that if another suspect in treason - the former head of the Security Service Directorate in Crimea Oleh Kulinych - is exchanged to the Russian Federation for Ukrainian defenders, then the Ukrainian court will still issue a verdict on him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Viktor Medvedchuk is contesting the removal of his MP’s mandate.

The companies owned by Viktor Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko financed the Russian security forces.

The Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv granted permission to conduct a special pre-trial investigation against Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk, who was previously exchanged to the Russian Federation for Ukrainian defenders.