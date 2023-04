Not Even A Witness. SBI Does Not Find Any Criminality In Bakanov's Actions

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) did not find any criminal offenses in the actions of the ex-head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Ivan Bakanov, he is not even a witness in criminal proceedings.

This was reported by SBI speaker Tetiana Sapyan at a briefing, answering questions from Ukrainian News Agency.

"Currently, no criminal offenses have been detected in the actions of the ex-chief of the SSU, in the context of the investigated events (the case of high treason of the ex-chief of the SSU in Crimea Oleh Kulinich, - ed.)," the speaker said.

Subsequently, Sapyan added that Bakanov has no status in any cases of the SBI.

She also reported that she did not know whether Bakanov was interrogated.

At the same time, SSU Speaker Artem Dekhtiarenko reminded that an official investigation was conducted regarding Bakanov and its results are currently classified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mass media found out that the SSU is not conducting an investigation into the ex-head of the SSU Bakanov.

The SSU completed an official investigation into Bakanov, but the results were classified.

According to Novoye Vremya publication, Bakanov appears in criminal cases of the SBI regarding the occupation of part of the territories of Ukraine.