Actor Ostap Stupka Crashed Into Parked Car While Being Drunk, He Was Detained

Actor Ostap Stupka, son of Bohdan Stupka, caused a road accident in Kyiv while being drunk, he was detained.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by police sources.

Ostap Stupka caused a road accident in the center of Kyiv.

There are victims.

Last night, on Fedorova Street in Holosiyivskyi district, Stupka’s Range Rover crashed into a Mitsubishi, which was parked at a stop.

When he was tested for intoxication, the Draeger breathalyzer showed 1.62 ppm.

There was a man in the parked car who was hospitalized with multiple injuries.

Stupka was detained on the spot.

The criminal proceedings are being investigated by the Kyiv police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, in a candid interview with host Anastasiya Dauhule, actor Ostap Stupka told how he feels about constant comparisons with his glorified father, why he once left work and family and went to America, how his relationship with the three ex-wives and how others reacted to his new marriage with a young student.