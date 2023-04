Poland Gives Ukraine 8 MiG-29 Aircraft, Plans To Provide Another 6 In Near Future - Duda

Poland has already transferred 4 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, the same number of aircraft is currently being delivered, in addition, in the near future Poland intends to provide Ukraine with 6 more such fighters.

It was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda during a briefing with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Duda said that four fighters were handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in recent months.

Four more are being delivered now, that is, the total makes eight.

"We are ready, I spoke about this with the President (of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy), to transfer six more that are now being prepared for this. We assume they could be handed over pretty soon," Duda said.

He added that Poland still has MiGs that have been modernized and are now adapted to the standards of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"We will still need these MiGs, but at this point they will be diluted with new aircraft that will come at our disposal... I believe that in the future we will be able to transfer all our MiG-29 aircraft fleet that remains if necessary. Their transfer will require the consent of allies, primarily the United States," the President of Poland added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Marcin Przydacz, Secretary of State, Head of the International Policy Bureau, said that Poland handed over the first batch of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

At the same time, he did not report the number of aircraft transferred.