Enemy Not Controlling Bakhmut, If There Is Danger Of Encirclement - There Will Be Appropriate Decisions - Zel

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian military is holding the defense in Bakhmut (Donetsk Region), the enemy does not control this city, if there is a danger of encirclement - the military leadership will make appropriate decisions.

Zelenskyy said this at a briefing with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Poland, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are in Bakhmut, and the enemy does not control Bakhmut. This is the situation for today. The operational situation is handled by General (Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr) Syrskyi... Of course, if there is a moment of even hotter events and the danger that we may lose personnel due to the encirclement, there will certainly be the right decisions of the General on the spot. I'm sure of that," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that it is important for the Ukrainian military leadership to preserve personnel.

He also noted that now the most difficult situation at the front is in Bakhmut.

The success of Ukrainian troops depends on the presence of troops - they advance or depart in certain areas.

The President stressed that the more suitable weapons reach Ukraine, the faster the Defense Forces will improve the situation not only in Bakhmut, but also in other areas of the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, April 5, Zelenskyy is in Poland on an official visit.

On April 3, the spokesman for the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi denied the statement of the owner of the Russian private military company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin about the capture of Bakhmut by the invaders, noting that battles are currently taking place in the city center.