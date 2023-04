Threat Of Missile Strike Extremely High. Russia Keeps Dozens Of Kalibrs In Black Sea - South Operational Comm

There are currently 6 Russian Kalibr carriers in the Black Sea. The occupiers can attack Ukraine with dozens of cruise missiles.

The speaker of the South Operational Command Vladyslav Nazarov reported this on Telegram.

The colonel noted that against the background of enemy aviation activity in the southeast direction, the enemy's ship group increased to 15 units.

"As many as 6 missile carriers, 2 of which are underwater. This may indicate an extremely high threat of a missile strike," the speaker of the South Operational Command warned.

At the same time, Nazarov said that at maximum equipment, the total volley of Kalibrs can reach 40 missiles.

"And although it is likely that not all missile carriers are equipped, air raid alarms should be treated responsibly and reacted promptly," the colonel emphasized.

He also added that in search of ways to pressure civilians and imaginary victories to justify to their own consumer propaganda "news," the Russians can carry out point or mixed missile attacks using missiles of various types of basing and kamikaze drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously it was known that the aggressor state of the Russian Federation kept 9 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including two missile carriers. The total volley was 12 Kalibrs.

The South Operational Command noted that the threat of a missile strike was at a high level.

On Monday, Russia initially launched two missile carriers into the Black Sea, and during the air raid increased their number to three, the total volley reached 16 Kalibrs.

And on Tuesday, the Russian Federation increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea to three, the total volley of Kalibrs could reach 20.