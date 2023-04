Kyiv ends the heating season on April 8. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On April 8, we will end the heating season in Kyiv. The city authorities made the appropriate decision, taking into account the weather conditions: stable and significant warming is expected," he said.

Klitschko noted that Kyiv authorities take decisions on the beginning or end of the heating season based on weather conditions, people's comfort and rational use of energy resources. This year, they decided not to wait for April 15, when the heating season usually ends in Ukraine, but to stop supplying heat to the building earlier.

The mayor also noted that specialists need several days to switch to the summer mode of the system, because the capital's centralized heat supply system is one of the largest in Europe and includes more than 2,700 km of heat networks, three powerful CHPPs, almost two hundred heat supply stations and boiler houses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv started the heating season on October 20, while on October 7, social institutions began to be connected to heating.