The supervisory board of the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine joint-stock company has appointed Denys Fudashkin as the company's acting director general instead of Oleksandr Lisnichenko.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Lisnichenko served as the director general of Main Gas Pipelines since September 2018.

Since December 2020, Fudashkin has been the director of economics and finance at Main Gas Pipelines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Dmytro Lyppa as the director general of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine company.

Since January 1, 2020, the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine company performs the management functions of the state enterprise GTS Operator of Ukraine.

The length of main gas pipelines of the network of the GTS Operator of Ukraine is 33.08 thousand kilometers, the carrying capacity is 281 billion cubic meters of gas per year at the entrance and 146 billion cubic meters at the exit.

GTS includes 57 compressor stations and 1,390 gas distribution stations.