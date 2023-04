Rescuers evacuated 17 residents of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, who found themselves in the flooding zone due to the breach of the dam on the local pond.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

As of 10:00 p.m. on April 4, employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) evacuated 17 people, including two children, from the flooded area.

The city authorities placed seven evacuees in a place of temporary residence. The rest decided to stay with relatives.

According to Kyrylenko, the rescuers strengthened the coastline.

In addition, rescuers and local utility workers are working to build a new concrete sluice to stop the flow of water.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Tuesday, April 4, a dam burst on one of the local ponds in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region. As a result of the breach of the dam, more than 250 households in the Horodeshchyne neighborhood were flooded.

We will remind, earlier in the State Emergency Service of Ukraine they showed how residents of Kramatorsk were evacuated by boats from the flooding zone.

According to the previous version, the reason for the destruction of the dam was the outdated construction of the spillway sluice.

The destruction of part of the structure on one of the city's ponds was caused by the melting of snow, a large amount of which fell in the region a few days ago.

On the last day of March, heavy snowfall covered the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. Many cities and towns were covered with snow, and in some areas trees fell and power lines were broken.