On the night of Easter, April 16, the curfew in Kyiv will not be canceled, it will continue as established on March 26 from 00:00 a.m. to 05:00 a.m. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the night of Easter, April 16, the curfew will continue as usual from 00:00 a.m. to 05:00 a.m. No changes. First of all, for the safety of the residents of Kyiv and guests of the capital. The needs of the believers on Easter will be fully met. From night on, the clergy will conduct services that will be broadcast online by central TV channels, on the Internet platform YouTube and on Facebook. After the end of the curfew, people will be able to go to church and consecrate the Easter basket," said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

He asked the citizens of Kyiv and guests of the capital to approach visiting the temples with an understanding of the martial law and responsibility, not to try to consecrate the baskets immediately after the end of the curfew and not to gather in large numbers in the middle and near the temples.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, curfew has been shortened by 1 hour since March 26 in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region, it is valid from 00:00 a.m. to 05:00 a.m.

During the curfew, it is forbidden to: be outside and in public places; move by transport without a special pass or on foot.