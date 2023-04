Energy System Will Work Without Restrictions For Consumers On Wednesday - Halushchenko

On Wednesday, April 5, the power system will operate without restrictions for consumers with capacity reserve.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy with reference to the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister noted that the generation with a reserve provides the necessary volumes of power for the needs of electricity consumers throughout the country.

According to him, during the last day, electricity supply was restored to 19,000 subscribers in the Donetsk Region, 2,000 subscribers in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 4, electricity generation will continue to fully meet the needs of consumers.