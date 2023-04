President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Poland on an official visit on April 5.

This follows from a statement by his spokesman Serhii Nikiforov, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

During the full-scale war, this is the first time when the visit of the Ukrainian president was announced in advance.

The Office of the President of Poland said that after the guests are officially welcomed by Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife, the two countries leaders will hold talks in the presidential palace. After that, there will be negotiations between the delegations.

Marcin Przydacz, the head of the international policy bureau at the president's office, quoted by PAP, said that the talks will cover "the entire spectrum of Polish-Ukrainian relations, starting with security policy." According to him, they plan to raise historical issues as well.

Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will perform together at 6 p.m.

The Office of the President of Poland assured that all services are appropriately prepared for the organization of such a visit, and it should be safe.

This is Zelenskyy's first official visit to Warsaw during the full-scale war. In addition, the presidents of Ukraine and Poland met twice "in working mode" in Rzeszow - in December 2022 and February 2023.

So far, during the full-scale war, the president of Ukraine has traveled abroad only twice - for a visit to Washington and one trip to London, Paris, and Brussels.

Andrzej Duda has visited Ukraine four times during the full-scale war, the first of which was in April 2022 with his Baltic colleagues, and the last time was in January 2023 for the Lublin Triangle summit in Lviv.

Meanwhile, Polish farmers, who have been protesting against importing Ukrainian grain to the country since the beginning of March, threaten to disrupt the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the country if their demands are not met.