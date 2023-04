Ukrnafta restoring function of exploration and search for fields

The largest oil-producing company Ukrnafta is restoring its function of prospecting and exploration, which it hasn’t had for the past ten years.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, Ukrnafta has 89 fields and only one special permit for geological study on an area of 200 sq. km.

The company will conduct geological exploration there.

Ukrnafta also plans to: participate in auctions for new special permits; cooperate with other companies that have their special permits on their fields; attract companies that have special permits for exploration and prospecting to their deposits; and attract domestic and foreign investors to their deposits.

It is noted that about a dozen companies, mostly foreign ones, have expressed their desire to participate in such cooperation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, Ukrnafta plans to increase oil production by 6% year over year to 1.45 million tons.

In 2022, Ukrnafta reduced oil production by 8.6% year over year to 1.37 million tons.

Previously, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, ZTR, and Ukrtatnafta companies were alienated into state ownership during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.