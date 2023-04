On April 4, Ukrainian defenders hit 11 enemy concentration areas and three enemy control points and repelled more than 60 Russian attacks.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the AFU from its morning summary.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted three missile and 47 air strikes and launched 17 Shahed-136-type UAVs. Our defenders destroyed 14 of them. Also, the enemy conducted 42 attacks using MLRSes. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

The enemy continues to focus on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka directions: more than 60 enemy attacks were repelled during the day. Bakhmut and Mariyinka remain the epicenter of hostilities.

In Velyka Kardashivka, Kherson Region, due to the movement of heavy equipment in the occupiers around the settlement, the entry and exit of all residents are almost completely restricted, and people are prohibited from leaving their homes. The verification of documents and mobile phones has been strengthened.

On April 4, the enemy shelled the settlements of Leonivka, Chernihiv Region; Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Zapsillia, and Myropillia in the Sumy Region; and Veterynarne, Strelecha, Pishchane, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Rublene, Dvorichanske, and Topoli in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, Masiutivka, Kupiyansk, Kamiyanka, and Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv Region, and Novoselivske and Krokhmalne in the Luhansk Region came under enemy fire.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas south of Kreminna and south of Spirnyi. Over 20 settlements, including Stelmakhivka, Torske, Siversk, Rozdolivka, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region, were hit by artillery fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is trying to take complete control of the city of Bakhmut and continues to storm it. Also, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in Bohdanivka in the Donetsk Region. During the day, units in the defense forces repulsed about 30 enemy attacks on the indicated section in the front. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy shelling, including Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Sieverne, and Shumy in the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka and Mariyinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Novokalynove, Severna, Pervomaiske, and Marinka districts in the Donetsk Region without success. At the same time, the enemy shelled the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, and Mariyinka.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction. Unmanned aerial vehicles were actively used to adjust artillery fire. He shelled the settlements of Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to build up its defensive capabilities in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Fired more than 30 settlements. Among them were Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, and Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Kachkarivka, Zmiyivka, Kozatske, Mykolayivka, Ivanivka, and Dniprovske in the Kherson Region, and the city of Kherson.

During the day, the aviation in the defense forces made nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment in the occupiers. A Russian high-precision UAV on the KUB type was also shot down.

At the same time, missile and artillery units hit three control points, two manpower concentration areas, two BM-21 Grad MLRSes, and the enemy's electronic warfare station.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 29, Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, stated that a counteroffensive by the AFU Defense Forces is planned in several directions. At the same time, the timing of its start will depend on weather conditions.