The Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk urged Ukrainians living in the regions captured by Russian troops to prepare for a possible counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Vereshchuk wrote about this on her Telegram channel on Tuesday, April 4.

Vereshchuk said that recently in the occupied territories of Ukraine there is "anxiety" on the side of Russians and local collaborators.

According to her, some occupation officials appointed by the aggressor country are already preparing for a possible evacuation, and some of them are collecting things.

Vereshchuk advised Ukrainians in the occupied territories to either temporarily leave for third countries or prepare for possible hostilities if the Armed Forces counteroffensive begins.

"You know what to do... The main thing is to take care of yourself and children," Vereshchuk wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces is planned in several directions. At the same time, the timing of its start will depend on weather conditions.

And on Monday, April 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russians to leave the occupied territories while they still have time before the start of the Armed Forces counteroffensive.

Recall that the American edition of The New York Times reported, citing its own sources, that Ukraine is ready for a decisive counterattack.