Kramatorsk Dam Breach. More Than 250 Houses On 30 Streets Of City Flooded

In Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, the flooding of part of the city continues after the partial destruction of the dam at one of the ponds. As of now, about 260 households have been affected, and water continues to arrive.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko announced this on Tuesday, April 4.

“A spillway lock was partially destroyed at one of the ponds, resulting in uncontrolled discharge of water... About 260 houses on 30 streets are flooded in Kramatorsk," Kyrylenko wrote.

He said that employees of the State Emergency Service and local utilities work at the scene of the incident.

They are busy creating a concrete barrier to prevent further water spills. In addition, the clearing of the mouth of the local river continues to allow water to escape.

People from flooded houses are also resettled in temporary housing.

The Donetsk Regional Military Administration also published photos of Kramatorsk, which is now flooded.

The destruction of part of the structure on one of the ponds of the city occurred due to melting snow, a large amount of which fell in the region a few days ago.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, heavy snowfalls covered the Luhansk and Donetsk regions on the last day of March. Many cities and settlements were covered with snow, and in some areas there was a fall of trees and breaks of power lines.