Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 40 defenders of the Zmiinyi Island have been released from Russian captivity. Work on others continues.

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has announced this.

He met with the families of the defenders and urged not to succumb to Russian provocations.

"Separately, we raised the issue of pressure from the Russian side on the families of prisoners," he said.

The issue of the principle of conducting exchanges, the formation of lists of different categories of prisoners of war and the participation of international organizations in the exchange process were also discussed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of February 24, 2024, 16 Ukrainian border guards captured on the Zmiinyi Island were still in the Russian Federation.

Photos of what the Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea, freed from Russian troops, now looks like have been published online. Most of the structures on the island have been destroyed. Destroyed Russian equipment stands nearby. In particular, these are Pantsir S1 air defense systems, a Tor air defense complex, and fuel tankers.