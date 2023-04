New Commercial Vehicle Sales Up 7.5 Times To 805 Units In March

In March 2023, compared to March 2022, sales of new commercial vehicles increased 7.5 times to 805 units.

This is stated in the message of the Ukravtoprom association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Compared to February, sales of commercial vehicles increased by 24%.

Among the new commercial vehicles in March, Renault vehicles were in the greatest demand - 160 registered cars.

Commercial vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand (93 registered vehicles) were in the second place, Citroen and Volvo vehicles (68 vehicles each) took the third place in the ranking, Scania vehicles (60 vehicles) - the fourth place, and Peugeot (51 vehicles) - the fifth.

Since the beginning of the year, sales of new trucks and special vehicles amounted to 2,200 units, which is 12% more than in the same period last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, sales of new commercial vehicles decreased 2.3 times to 6,900 units.