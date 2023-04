FTU Deputy Head, Arrested For Embezzlement, Wanted To Give USD 150,000 Bribe For Release From Custody

Volodymyr Saienko, the deputy head of the Federation of Trade Unions (FTU), suspected of embezzling state funds, wanted to give a USD 150,000 bribe for his release from custody.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The official, through an intermediary, planned to transfer USD 150,000 to change the preventive measure, not related to custody.

In December of last year, employees of the SBI served the suspicion to the deputy head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine.

Together with SSU employees, it was documented that in 2019, the official, together with other suspects, made a decision to illegally transfer the building of the state spa health resort in Kyiv to a private enterprise.

According to the conclusion of the judicial evaluation and construction examination, the total cost of the premises was UAH 138,308,000.

The hospital, which was not subject to alienation at all, was sold even at a much lower price.

The deputy head of the FTU was served of the suspicion of embezzlement of someone else's property, abuse of his official position by an official, committed by a group of persons in a prior conspiracy, in particularly large amounts (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In December, the first-instance court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of taking him into custody with an alternative in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 124 million, and also suspended him from office for a period of 2 months.

This decision was extended several times.

