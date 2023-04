Zelenskyy Congratulates Finland On Joining NATO And Expects Vilnius NATO Summit To Bring Ukraine Closer To Al

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulates Finland on joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and expects that the NATO summit in Vilnius (Lithuania) will bring Ukraine closer to the alliance.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Sincere congrats to Finland & President Sauli Niinisto on joining NATO on the 74th anniversary of its founding. NATO became the only effective security guarantee in the region amid Russian aggression. We expect NATO Summit in Vilnius will bring Ukraine closer to our Euro-Atlantic goal,” he wrote.

On April 4, Finland officially became the 31st NATO country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that from the NATO summit in July, Ukraine expects security guarantees.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg invited Zelenskyy to take part in the Alliance Summit, which is scheduled for July 11-12 in the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius.