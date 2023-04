The aggressor state, the Russian Federation, has increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea to three, the total salvo of Kalibr missiles may reach 20.

This was reported in the Operational Command South.

As of 12:00 p.m., the enemy has increased the number of ships in the Black Sea, in particular, another surface missile carrier has been put on combat duty.

"Thus, currently in the Black Sea, the ship group of the enemy fleet consists of 11 ships, including 2 surface and 1 underwater missile carrier with a potentially possible salvo of 20 Kalibr-type missiles," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it was previously known that the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, keeps 9 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including two missile carriers. The total salvo was 12 Kalibr missiles.

The Operational Command South noted that the threat of a missile attack remains at a high level.

Yesterday, Russia initially sent two missile carriers to the Black Sea, and during the air alert increased their number to three, the total salvo reaching 16 Kalibr missiles.