The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has already found a second underground warehouse with stolen products intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press center of the SBI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"SBI employees discovered another warehouse in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, in which criminals were hiding stolen products: condensed milk, canned fruits and vegetables, cereals, pasta, juices, canned meat and other products with a total weight of about 3 tons," the bureau reported.

As part of the investigation under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation of property by abuse of official position) suspicion was served to the chief accountant of the logistics center, three freight forwarders, the warehouse manager and the chief manager.

The SBI is currently establishing the full range of individuals involved in the scheme.

Some of the seized products have already been handed over to the military, the rest will go to the military units after the necessary examinations are completed.

The SBI reminds that in January 2023, the bureau's employees exposed an organized group that appropriated and resold food products intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine exposed and detained members of a criminal group that embezzled funds allocated for feeding servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The SSU found and returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine a laser reconnaissance device stolen three years ago.