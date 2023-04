The Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada supported the release from military service during martial law of servicemen if their close relatives died or went missing. This is stated in the message of the press service of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the meeting of the committee on April 3, MPs considered bill 8009 "On Amendments to Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Obligation and Military Service" on Expanding the Grounds for Exemption from Military Service of Certain Categories of Citizens During Martial Law", which expands the list of grounds for release from military service.

In particular, the bill proposes to establish an additional ground for dismissal from military service during martial law for servicemen whose close relatives (husband, wife, son, daughter, father, mother, grandfather, grandmother, or sibling) died or went missing during martial law.

Based on the results of the review, the committee decided to recommend that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the bill as a basis and as a whole.

The message states that earlier the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill, which stipulates that persons whose loved ones died or went missing during the Russian-Ukrainian war are not eligible for the draft. However, not all categories of citizens were taken into account, therefore, in order to restore the principle of justice, it is proposed to similarly take into account the interests of military personnel and ensure their right to be released from military service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada proposes to allow those mobilized to voluntarily leave military service after one and a half years.

In July 2022, the Verkhovna Rada exempted from mobilization people whose close relatives died or went missing during the war.