The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) hopes for a fair trial against the Metropolitan, Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Bishop Pavlo.

This was announced by the educational department of the UOC MP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The right to a fair trial occupies a central place in the system of global values of a democratic society, so we hope for impartiality, completeness of pre-trial investigation and a fair trial in criminal proceedings," the statement reads.

The UOC MP called the proceedings against Pavlo fabricated and aimed at removing him as the head of a religious organization, limiting the representation of the interests of the monastery, clergy, monks and parishioners.

The website also claims that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Pavlo allegedly "always condemned armed aggression, prayed for peace, the health of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all those who suffered from the war."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, UOC MP Metropolitan Pavlo, faces a fine from UAH 3,400 to UAH 8,500, correctional labor for up to 2 years, or up to 3 years in prison for religious enmity and justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation.

The Security Service of Ukraine suspects Pavlo of inciting religious enmity and justifying Russian aggression.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Pavlo (Lebid), Metropolitan of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate and Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - round-the-clock house arrest for 60 days with the obligation to wear an electronic bracelet.