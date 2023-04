Russia uses glide bombs, dropping dozens of them a day across the demarcation area from Su-35 and Su-34 aircraft. This was stated by the speaker of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, during the telethon.

"There is no lull. The enemy's aviation, unfortunately, is working, and yesterday it was said more than once in the news that they started using glide bombs that can fly tens of kilometers, up to 70 km approximate distance. The enemy uses from 10-15 to 20 bombs a day along the entire demarcation line from Su-35, Su-34 aircraft, which are not included in the zone of damage of our air defense, and this is a new threat for us, to which we need to respond promptly," he said.

According to Ihnat, Ukraine has nothing to react to this yet.

"In order to drive these aircraft as far as possible from our borders, we need long-range air defense systems and means, such as Patriot, and, of course, we want fighters that can use air-to-air missiles at long distances," said the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 3, Russian occupying forces fired artillery at the cities of Avdiyivka and Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk Region, resulting in the death of a woman.

On April 2, Russian occupation forces shelled the town of Kostiantynivka of the Donetsk Region. As a result of the shelling, 6 people were killed, 15 more were injured.

On March 31, a 5-month-old child, whose parents refused to evacuate, was killed as a result of Russian shelling of Avdiyivka near the front.