In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region, invaders can mobilize students of higher educational institutions.

The Mariupol City Council announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Teachers of the occupied Mariupol universities received a notification according to which they should notify students of the need to be put on the military records," the statement said.

It is noted that in this way the Russian occupiers can prepare the basis for the mobilization of young Mariupol residents.

"After all, they understand that soon the Armed Forces of Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive, so they need "cannon fodder." And Mariupol residents for the occupiers do not represent any value," the city council said.

