Fighters of the Wagner PMC captured the Bakhmut administration building, Russian forces are advancing into the city center.

This is according to the analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a recent report.

Experts of the institute confirmed data from Russian sources that the forces of the Wagner PMC managed to capture the administrative building of the Bakhmut city council. Analysts refer to the footage with the Russian flag on the bunch of debris of the destroyed Bakhmut administration.

According to ISW, on April 3, the Russians continued to advance into the city center.

"The Wagner PMC will probably continue its attempts to consolidate control over the central part of Bakhmut and will try to advance westward through densely populated areas of the city in the direction of Khromove," the institute emphasized.

The ISW added that representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirm that regular Russian troops, in particular the Air Force, are increasingly active in Bakhmut along with the Wagner mercenaries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of April 2-3, the owner of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin made a video in which the Wagner mercenaries set up a flag on the roof of the supposedly Bakhmut city administration building.

However, the United States cannot confirm the claims spread by Russian propaganda that units of the occupying army allegedly captured the town of Bakhmut of the Donetsk Region.