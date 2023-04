In January-March 2023, the Ministry of Finance fulfilled the plan for borrowing to the state budget for 83.7% and raised UAH 403.5 billion.

That follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Actual government borrowing to the general fund of the state budget for January-March 2023 amounted to UAH 403.5 billion, or 83.7% of the planned for this period.

UAH 137.7 billion was raised from the placement of domestic government loan bonds to finance the state budget, including UAH 32.1 billion (USD 785.1 million and EUR 86.9 million) in foreign currency.

At the same time, UAH 42.2 billion were raised due to the issuance of war bonds.

UAH 265.9 billion were raised from external sources, in particular:

- UAH 177.4 billion (EUR 4.5 billion) of EU macro-financial aid funds in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding between Ukraine and the EU dated January 16, 2023;

- UAH 64.2 billion (CAD 2.4 billion) loan from the Government of Canada;

- UAH 18.3 billion (USD 499.3 million) loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development within the framework of the Fourth additional financing of the project "Supporting public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine";

- UAH 6.0 billion (EUR 152.0 million) of the IDA loan within the framework of the project "Supporting public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine."

At the same time, payments for the repayment of public debt for January-March 2023 amounted to UAH 96.7 billion (88.6% of plan), maintenance payments - UAH 24.2 billion (88.2% of plan).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-February 2023, the Ministry of Finance fulfilled the plan for borrowing to the state budget for 58.8% and raised UAH 226.8 billion.

The Ministry of Finance fulfilled the plan for borrowing to the state budget for 67.3% and attracted UAH 1,261.1 billion in 2022.