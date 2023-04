The Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP), Metropolitan Pavlo, said that he would cooperate with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) investigation into his case.

This is stated in the statement of the UOC MP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The UOC MP notes that Metropolitan Pavlo was served with the suspicion of justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and humiliating the honor and dignity of citizens in connection with their religious beliefs.

"On April 1, 2023, copies of procedural documents were published in the mass media, which contain the text of the notice of suspicion against Lebid P.D., in particular, his quote: "I really, we all pray that God will save Ukraine," it says in the application.

The UOC MP emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, Metropolitan Pavlo has always condemned the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, prayed for peace, the health of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all those affected by the war.

The Metropolitan believes that the criminal proceedings against him are fabricated and aimed at removing him as the head of a religious organization, limiting the representation of the interests of the monastery, clergy, monks and parishioners.

The Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, during the court's consideration of the request for a preventive measure in the form of house arrest, stated that he would cooperate with the investigation in order to prove his innocence.

"The right to a fair trial occupies a central place in the system of global values of a democratic society, therefore we hope for impartiality, completeness of pre-trial investigation and a fair trial in criminal proceedings," the UOC MP emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Pavlo, the Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, faces three years in prison.

The Security Service of Ukraine suspects Pavlo of inciting religious enmity and justifying Russian aggression.