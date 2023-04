The complete collapse and disintegration of the Russian aggressor state have already begun, and the West must be prepared to deal with the potentially catastrophic consequences of the collapse.

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), stated this in an interview with The Times.

Danilov noted that the West should be on high alert for the collapse of Russia, as it was not prepared for the collapse of the Soviet Union in the past. He says the aggressor state will collapse spectacularly over the next few years.

"The West does not know Russia, and the West fears fragmentation in Russia. But this process is already underway. The complete collapse and disintegration of Vladimir Putin's Russia have begun. The West must be ready to deal with the potentially catastrophic consequences," Danilov emphasized.

The NSDC Secretary predicts that after Russia's loss of power over its once loyal allies in Asia, China is waiting for the collapse of the Russian Federation to seize the Far East of Siberia, where there is a significant Chinese population. But in this case, if China is allowed to seize Russian territory, it will be dangerous for the West because having unblocked one problem, they will create another, Danilov believes.

