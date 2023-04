In the first three months of 2023, the state budget was implemented with a deficit of UAH 220.3 billion.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to operational data of the State Treasury Service, for March 2023, UAH 152.2 billion was received in the state budget's general fund.

Among the payments, the execution of which is controlled by tax and customs authorities, the main revenues were received at the expense of:

- value added tax on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine – UAH 29.3 billion;

- corporate income tax – UAH 26.2 billion;

- personal income tax and military duty – UAH 13.3 billion;

- value added tax on goods produced in Ukraine – UAH 10.0 billion (UAH 24.4 billion collected, reimbursed – UAH 14.4 billion);

- excise tax – UAH 9.8 billion;

- rent payment for subsoil use – UAH 7.7 billion;

- import and export duties – UAH 2.7 billion.

In addition, in March 2023, the state budget's general fund received UAH 45.8 billion in the form of international aid (grants).

In March 2023, the income of the Social Security Administration to the Pension Fund and social insurance funds amounted to UAH 36.2 billion.

According to operational data of the State Security Service for the first three months of 2023, cash expenditures of the state budget amounted to UAH 747.4 billion, including the general fund – UAH 635.5 billion or 88.7% of the schedule for the reporting period.

In the first three months of 2023, the state budget was implemented with a deficit of UAH 220.3 billion, including the general fund - for UAH 244.7 billion, against the planned deficit of the general fund for the first three months of 2023 for UAH 467.9 billion.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the first two months of 2023, the state budget was implemented with a deficit for UAH 161.1 billion.