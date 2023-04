Ukraine might need additional 2 billion cubic meters of gas for next heating season – memorandum

Ukraine might need additional imports of about 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas for the next heating season.

This is stated in the memorandum of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Low domestic consumption, stable domestic production, and a mild winter have limited the need for gas imports this season. The next heating season may require additional imports of about 2 billion cubic meters of gas within the baseline. Naftogaz has made progress in securing additional financing of gas imports through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and bilateral donors," the document says.

At the same time, compensation from the state budget for the company's expenses related to its performance of special duties (PSO) and gas import expenses will be limited to UAH 60 billion (about 1% of GDP).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 3, the first tranche of USD 2.7 billion from the IMF was sent to the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine.

On March 31, the Board of Directors of the IMF approved a new four-year extended financing program (Extended Fund Facility - EFF) for Ukraine with financing in the amount of USD 15.6 billion.