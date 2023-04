The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) downed 14 of the 17 Shahed-136/131 attack drones launched on Tuesday night over Odesa.

This follows from a statement by the AFU Air Force and confirmed by the South Operational Command.

"In total, up to 17 attack UAV launches were recorded, presumably from the area of the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. The forces and means of air defense of the South Air Command destroyed 14 Shaheds," the message reads.

Also, the South Operational Command reported in which areas enemy drones were destroyed.

"Out of 17 drones, 14 were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense forces. 13 - in the skies of Odesa, 1 - over Mykolayiv Region," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 3, Russian occupying forces fired artillery at the cities of Avdiyivka and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region, resulting in the death of a woman.

On April 2, Russian occupation forces shelled the town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk Region. As a result of the shelling, six people died, and 15 more were injured.

On March 31, a five-month-old child, whose parents refused to evacuate, died as a result of Russian shelling in Avdiyivka near the front.