On April 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 69 enemy attacks in four directions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Over the past day, the enemy launched three missile, and 21 air strikes, launching 33 attacks using MLRSes.

The enemy continues focusing on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka directions. Thanks to the coordinated actions of units of the AFU and the heroism of each soldier, 69 attacks by the invaders were repelled during the past day. The fiercest battles continue near Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of formations of enemy offensive groups have been detected. Certain Armed Forces units of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the border areas with Ukraine. The Russian Federation will continue to use the airspace and territory of Belarus and its military infrastructure. The training of units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation is carried out on Belarusian training grounds. The presence of enemy units in the border areas of the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts is maintained.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy shelled the settlements of Volfine, Zapsillia, and Myropillia in the Sumy Region and the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zybyne, Volokhivka, Rublene, and Vilkhuvatka in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the settlements of Kamiyanka, Petro-Ivanivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kutkivka, Zapadne, and Masiutivka of the Kharkiv Region were hit by enemy fire; Krokhmalne in the Luhansk Region, and Terna and Serebrianka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Lyman direction, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Nevske, Kreminna, Dibrova, and Serebrianske Forestry. Makiyivka, Nevske, Kreminna, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region, and Terny, Vesele, Zvanivka, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is trying to take complete control of the city of Bakhmut and continues to storm it. The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Ivanivske. During the day, units of the defense forces repelled 32 enemy attacks on the indicated section of the front. Settlements located in the area of the combat clash were affected by enemy shelling, including Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Ozarianivka, Dachne, Oleksandro-Shulhyne, Zalizne, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region.

On the Avdiyivka and Mariyinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the districts of Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Marinka, without success. The enemy shelled the settlements of Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Sieverne, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction. To adjust artillery fire, the enemy actively used UAVs. The enemy shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations but increased its defense capabilities. The enemy shelled the settlements of Olhivske, Huliaipole, Charivne, Bilohoriya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as Antonivka in the Kherson region, and the city of Kherson.

Aviation of the defense forces of the past day struck five areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. An enemy reconnaissance UAV was also shot down, and rocket launchers and gunners struck the area where the enemy's manpower was concentrated.