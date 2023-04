The United States is preparing to announce a new aid package to Ukraine this week, which will be consistent with the previous efforts of the American side to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, Sky News reports.

"I think you're going to see another aid package come out this week. I can't give details until then, but we've been working hard since the last package to develop the next one," he said.

He also noted that the new package will be "coordinated" in terms of its content with the US assistance to Ukraine, which was provided in recent weeks, regarding the supply of the necessary weapons and ammunition for the AFU.

In addition, Kirby expressed an assessment that as weather conditions improve, a new dynamic of clashes is expected on the battlefield in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin believes that in the spring Ukraine will have a really good opportunity to succeed in a new counteroffensive, taking advantage of the exhaustion of the Russian army and new military aid from Western countries.

Earlier, the American Republican Congressman Michael McCaul announced the shift that took place in the US leadership regarding the provision of long-range missiles and modern combat aircraft to Ukraine.