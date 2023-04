In Russia It Was Proposed To Put People In Prison For Calling For Implementation Of ICC Decision To Arrest Put

In the aggressor country of Russia, it has been proposed to introduce amendments to the legislation that will make it possible to imprison Russians who publicly call for the implementation of the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is accused of war crimes.

This is stated in the official Telegram channel of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

The Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin said that the specialized committees of the parliament are working on amendments to the Law "On Security".

Russian MPs want to ban the activities of the ICC on the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as introduce criminal liability for public calls for the implementation of decisions and cooperation with it.

"It is necessary to provide for criminal liability for these crimes. For this purpose, proposals are being prepared to introduce into the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes the norms regarding punishment in the form of fines and imprisonment," Volodin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on charges of war crimes.

It is about the illegal deportation of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The ICC also issued a warrant for the arrest of Maria Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights, who illegally took a Ukrainian child from the occupied Donbas.

It will be recalled that the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, stated that the ICC has a sufficient amount of convincing evidence that Russia is deporting Ukrainian children.