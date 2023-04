Russians Still Have Time To Leave, Otherwise We Will Destroy Them - Zelenskyy On AFU Counteroffensive

The Russian occupying forces still have time to escape before the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Otherwise, they will be destroyed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a trip to the Chernihiv Region. This was reported by Ukrinform on Monday, April 3.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is preparing for the de-occupation of all its territories, but specific steps will be a surprise for the occupiers so that they do not have time to prepare. The defense forces are preparing for active actions, the President emphasized.

"It is difficult to say how and when it will be done. I will not talk about specific things, because we cannot give the terrorists from the Russian Federation an opportunity to prepare for our methods and steps for de-occupation. But we will do it, and they should know it. They have there is still time to leave there, otherwise we will destroy them," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops is planned in several directions, and its start will depend on weather conditions.

The Russian invaders are waiting for a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces and are constantly changing their locations.

At the same time, on March 30, intelligence said that the enemy would try to disrupt the counteroffensive of the AFU.